Terminated COVID-19 frontline workers demand for arrears

Medical workers who treated COVID-19 patients at the height of the pandemic but were later terminated from service by the health ministry have today staged a demonstration demanding for their arrears. The aggrieved medical workers are also demanding for the implementation of President Museveni’s directive to have them recruited into the service. Clad in their Covid-19 personal protective gear, they matched towards the parliament with placards demanding for parliamentary intervention.