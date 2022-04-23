Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National UETCL dismissed board members seek same jobs
  • 2 National Govt commits Shs39b to develop Karamoja
  • 3 Education Bringing learning opportunities closer
  • 4 National Nabbanja gives Sango Bay squatters a month to leave land
  • 5 National Contractor seeks more time to complete Masaka market