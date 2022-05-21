Tension as police deploy all over Omoro

Police are beefing up security in Omoro ahead of a planned visit of National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and Forum for Democratic Change President Patrick Oboi Amuriat to the district. Today, the duo is set to canvas for votes for their candidates in the race for Omoro County MP by-election scheduled for 26th May. Aswa River Regional Police Spokesperson David Mudong Ongom says the police have mounted several roadblocks in Omoro district, to ensure security there.