Teenager Queen Kafta sentenced to three years for assault

The Kira Grade One Chief Magistrate, Roselyn Nsenge has sentenced Queen Kafta, a Najjera-based teenager to three years imprisonment for assault at Luzira. Queen Kafta reportedly mobilised friends to beat up a fellow teen, commonly referred to as Pretty Nicole, due a conflict the two girls had over a common boyfriend. The matter was captured on video before it spread like wildfire on social media. The 18-year-old, Queen Kafta, was first charged with the offence two weeks ago. Today, she pleaded guilty, before pleading for a lenient sentence, so she would return to school next term. However, the magistrate considered that the two had fought before and so she ruled for imprisonment, also advising that the convict, Queen Kafta, seeks rehabilitation.