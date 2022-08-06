Technicians convert fuel boda bodas to electric bikes

President Museveni is once again advising the public to revert to electric vehicles to survive the pain of the high cost of fuel. Although there are a few of these motorcycles on the market and charging points. There are some Ugandans who foresaw this problem and started converting ordinary fuel-run motorcycles into electric-run ones. Bodawerk is a workshop in Ntinda that converts ordinary fuel motorcycles to electric at the cost of 8 million shillings. But how effective is the motorcycle?