TEACHERS' STRIKE: Vice-president meets teachers' representatives

A two-week strike by arts and humanities continues despite a meeting between Vice-President, Jessica Alupo and teachers' representatives on Wednesday. According to the Uganda National Teachers Union, no conclusive decision was reached because Vice-President, Jessica Alupo had been delegated by President Museveni, to whom the meeting outcomes have to be presented. However, the Vice-President warned government officials who are threatening teachers saying this does not offer any meaningful solutions to the ongoing crisis.