TEACHERS’ STRIKE: UNATU to engage in another round of negotiations

Vice President Jessica Alupo, has invited the Uganda National Teachers Union, UNATU for fresh talks on Wednesday with a view to ending the ongoing strike. In addition, the Ministry of Public service has invited UNATU for a meeting on July 1 on the same matter. This comes after the Ministry of Public Service threatened to sack teachers who fail to return to school by the end of the month.