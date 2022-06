TEACHERS’ STRIKE: Muruli Mukasa says there is no money for salary enhancement

The Ministry of Public Service says there is no money available to enhance the salary of teachers of the humanities. However, according to the Public Service Minister Muruli Mukasa, the government is committed to increasing the salaries of all public workers subject to available resources. The plan to enhance salaries was mooted ahead of the 2018/19 budget, but this was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.