TASO rolls out new community health insurance scheme

A community health insurance scheme has been rolled out for people living with HIV/AIDs in the country to enable them access treatment for opportunistic infections. According to The AIDS Support Organisations TASO, where free medication is offered to people living with HIV/AIDS, they have to meet the cost of treating these opportunistic infections and other related ailments. The scheme has so far been piloted in 11 TASO centres with hopes for it to expand to other parts of the country after the pilot.