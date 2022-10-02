Tanzanian doctor who succumbed from Ebola is buried

Dr. Mohammed Ali, who succumbed to Ebola on Saturday at Fort Portal regional referral hospital has been laid to rest in Fort Portal City cemetery Bukwali in the Central division. The doctor who caught Ebola while on official duty at Mubende hospital was pursuing a Masters of Medicine in Surgery at Kampala International University. Dr. Mohammed Ali was evacuated from Mubende to Fort Portal Hospital with five other health workers on Wednesday. The Fort Portal regional referral hospital director, Dr. Alex Adaku said that after consultations with the family, embassy and the University that was coordinated by the ministry of health, they agreed to bury the deceased in Fort Portal where the case happened.