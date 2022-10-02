Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Burkina junta leader resigns, flees after coup
  • 2 National What UPDF said about journalist Remmy Bahati’s 'missing' family
  • 3 National Another Jinja pastor dies in road crash
  • 4 News The men and women in Ruto’s kitchen
  • 5 News Tear gas fired at Burkina protesters from inside French embassy