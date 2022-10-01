Tanzanian doctor dies of Ebola in Fort Portal

Dr. Alex Adaku the director Fort Portal regional referral hospital has confirmed that one of the six health workers transferred from Mubende after being exposed to Ebola, Dr Ali Mohammed succumbed to Ebola Virus Disease at Fort Portal regional referral hospital on Saturday at 3:00am.Dr. Ali is the first Doctor, and second health worker to have succumbed to the latest outbreak of Ebola. Dr Mohammed Ali, a 37-year-old Tanzania national, has been pursuing a Master of Medicine in Surgery at Kampala International University.