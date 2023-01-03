Tanga Odoi asks aggrieved parties in the Mak convocation elections go to court

The outgoing Makerere University Convocation Chairperson, Dr. Fred Tanga Odoi, is compiling a report on events that transpired as they conducted elections for new leadership last week. In response to criticism by some of the alumni, Dr. Tanga Odoi said he is aware of the misrepresentation of facts, especially on social media, in which he was among other aspects, accused of usurping the powers of the returning officer. However, Dr. Tanga urged any aggrieved parties to explore legal options, instead of using social media.