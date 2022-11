TALK OF THE NATION | Why gov’t wants Kiswahili language mandatory in schools

Early this year, the government proposed to make Kiswahili mandatory in schools, as the country continues to leverage its position in East Africa, where the language is a regional lingua franca. So this afternoon, we would like to understand what it will take to make this a possibility in schools across the country. To help us appreciate this, we have KIU Vice Chancellor Prof MOUHAMMAD MPEZAMIHIGO.