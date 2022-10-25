TACKLING NODDING SYNDROME : Gulu, Lira University researchers working on nutrition plan

A team of scientists from Lira and Gulu Universities is in the second stage of developing a special food recipe to manage the nutritional requirements for people living with the nodding syndrome in Acholi and Lango sub-regions. Scientific researchers are working round the clock to find more scientific solutions to the problem of malnutrition and stunting among the populace in these jurisdictions. The nodding syndrome is an unexplained neurologic condition characterized by episodes of repetitive dropping forward of the head, often accompanied by other seizure-like activity, such as convulsions or staring spells. In January 2021, a baseline survey that was carried out by Lira University and the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) found out that the level of stunting and wasting away among children in Northern Uganda is above the global levels as Nelson Omoya reports…