SUSTAINABLE FISHING: Katosi fishermen urged to deploy good practices

Communities around Lake Victoria especially those at Katosi Landing site have been urged by authorities to use the lake sustainably to avoid clashes with law enforcers. The revelation was made by the commissioner of fisheries resource management and development in the Ministry of Agriculture during the launch of the five-year strategic plan for Katosi Women Development Trust. In the recent past, there have been clashes between fishing communities and the army regarding over fishing activities.