Suspects of 2016 Kasese riots to appear in court in October

The International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala has set 18th October 2022 for the 140 suspects of the Kasese riots in 2016 who are on bail to appear before it for a hearing of their case. The suspects include Omusinga wa Rwenzururu Charles Wesley Mumbere. Justice Alice Komuhangi has also ordered the authorities at Jinja remand prison to produce the 79 accused persons who are on remand. Chief State Attorney Lillian Omara informed the Court that both the State and the Defence Legal Team led by Alfred Makasi had agreed on having the accused persons appear in Court for pre-trial proceedings given that they are coming from different areas which are Fort Portal, Bundibugyo and Kasese Districts. Mumbere, former Prime Minister Thembo Kitsumbire and his royal guards were charged and committed to the High Court to stand trial over the 2016 incidents in Kasese where over 100 lives were lost. They were charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery and terrorism charges. On the same day, the Court will also hear the bail application of another 49 suspects who are part of the 79 who are still in prison but reportedly sick. 11 suspects died in Kirinya prison in Jinja during the time of their incarceration.