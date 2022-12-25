Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 World At Christmas, Pope urges end to 'senseless' Ukraine war
  • 2 National Suspected ADF commander arrested in Masaka - police
  • 3 National UN report questions UPDF gains in Congo
  • 4 News Mystery of the Kenyan woman who vanished without a trace in the US
  • 5 World Top UN, NGO officials to meet over Taliban ban on women staff