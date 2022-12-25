Suspected police attacker arrested

The Police flying squad unit in Masaka Nyendo has arrested a man suspected to be the ringleader of an Allied Democratic Forces sleeper cell in the country and which is said to be behind the recent attacks on various police posts. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the suspect identified as Alli Katende alias Mao has been coordinating all the attacks and his arrest is a breakthrough. Enanga said that so far three ADF suspects have been arrested, two have been killed and two remain at large.