Suspected ADF operative arrested in Nansana

Police and its sister security agencies, including the chieftaincy of military intelligence, have been involved in a search operation in Katooke, in Nabweru part of Nansana municipality. According to security sources, the search targeted the residence of one of the area residents known as Musa Kabanda, suspected to be involved in terrorism activities. These sources say Kabanda, a resident, and two others had earlier been arrested by security operatives on suspicion of being involved in terrorism activities. The police are yet to comment on the operation exercise.