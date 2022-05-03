Suspect gets life threatening injuries after beating

A 35-year-old man has been rushed to Mbale hospital with life-threatening injuries that he suffered yesterday while in police custody. Godfrey Wejuli Munyororo, a resident of Nangwe Madibira in Busia town, was reportedly tortured to near death by three police officers after he was arrested for suspected rape. After he was beaten, the victim was rushed to Masafu hospital last evening where he has been removed and taken to Mbale hospital for scans on the brain.