Survivors who consumed toxic gin have gone blind

Four people are now blind and a number of others have partially lost their sight after consuming City 5, a local brew in the Arua district. Another 14 have died after consuming the spirit. The police spokesperson for West Nile Region, Josephine Angucia said that three people have been arrested while the owner of the second manufacturing plant is on the run following its closure. A number of people in the Madi Okollo district were also affected after drinking the gin.