SUPPORTING REFUGEES: EU extends 4.6bn to 1,210 people in West Nile

The EU delegation to Uganda yesterday announced a 4.6 billion shillings grant, funds that will benefit 1,210 individuals from refugee host communities in Terego,Madi-Okollo, Yumbe, Adjumani and Kiryandongo. The grant will be administered through an EU-funded project called the support programme for refugee settlements in northern Uganda, implemented by Enabel and the Ministry of Education and sports and is aimed at supporting the governments skilling strategy, with a focus on increasing the quality of the labour market-relevant skills development, through training.