SUPPORTING MICRO ENTERPRISES :Lira farmer wins Nile Breweries be a millionaire cash

A 23-year-old vegetable farmer from Lira won the Nile Breweries “Be a millionaire challenge” and took home 13 million shillings in seed capital to grow his business. Onapito Ekomoloit , the lead and corporate director of Nile Breweries says the company aims to aid hundreds of micro-small enterprises scale to market level and be able to support the economy.