How new tax measures will affect common taxpayer | TALK OF THE NATION
Hoima airport to be named after Omukama Kabalega
Fencing places hopes on sports bill being signed into law
Express beats Bul by 2-1 in Premier League
Arsenal fans in Uganda hold charity festival
MPs end inquiry into iron sheets saga
Vice President Alupo weighs in on iron sheets saga
Police weigh in on why Kyoko corner remains a traffic black spot
Cancer experts support move to prevent infection in children
UPDF recovers 31 guns in Karamoja operation
Family, friends mourn the loss of 9 lives in crash
KARAMOJA: 129 bakwatiddwa, emmundu 31 n’amasasi 700 binunuddwa
Abawagizi ba Arsenal bakoze bulungi bwansi e Gabba, bajjanjabye abalwadde
Minisita Byamukama alambudde awagenda okuyita oluguudo lwa train y'amasannyalaze
OKUKOLA ENGUUDO: Nabbanja awadde essuubi ku lw’e Myanzi-Kassanda-Bukuya