Subjects protest at Masindi court as court cases breaks out

More than 100 subjects of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom have stormed the Masindi High Court to protest a decision by their Prime Minister Andrew Byakutaga, in which he is suing the Chief Prince or Okwiri, and the head of the Babiito clan, Fred Mugenyi Rucunya. The chief prince recently sued the prime minister, demanding accountability for kingdom monies. However, the subjects are upset that the prime minister would attempt to sue a member of the royal family. In the absence of the Omukama Solomon Gafubusa Rukirabasaija Agutamba Iguru out of the country on sick leave, kingdom matters are now at an impasse.