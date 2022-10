STUDIO INTERVIEW : NDA closes over 800 shops dealing in medicines

Following a 14-day compliance enforcement exercise in the 17 districts of Acholi and Lango sub-regions, the National Drug Authority has closed 830 unlicensed drug shops operating in the area. The operation saw several people arrested and drugs worth over 200 million shillings seized. To give us insights into what is really going on - we have ABAZZ RWAMWIRI - National Drug Authority Spokesperson.