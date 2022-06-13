Students in West Nile region urged to be more ‘country-conscious’

Members of the National Secretariat of patriotic corps and Moyo district leaders have advised students to inculcate the spirit of unity, hard work, and love for the country. While addressing the head teachers in Adjumani, Moyo, Obongi, and Yumbe districts at Moyo secondary school, major Albert Arinaitwe, the Communication officer of the Patriotism Clubs department said the students in West Nile region are obliged to be patriotic and loyal to Uganda instead of striking.