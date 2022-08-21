Struggling schools urged to turn to alumni

School administrators have been urged to make use of associations like the Parents and the Alumni to assist in the management of their educational institutions. Amid the deteriorating economic situation, it’s argued that schools can no longer rely on their finances to manage learners and also provide them with the necessary services. According to Elizabeth Onen the headteacher of Kitante Hill School, the Alumni association has played a vital role in improving on the school’s infrastructure to cater for the school’s growing student population. The third term is expected to run for 14 weeks from 5th September up to 9th December.