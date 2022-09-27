Stop the arrogance and shallowness, Museveni tells EU

President Museveni has described European Parliament MPs as insufferable, egocentric and shallow-minded in a sting response to its advisory resolution halting the Fourteen-Trillion-Shilling East African Crude Pipeline project. EU MPs had voted to halt the mega project citing human rights and environmental concerns, casting a grain of doubt in Uganda's hopes of starting commercial oil production by 2025. Museveni was speaking at the Seventh Uganda International Oil and Gas Summit at Serena Hotel in Kampala.