STIFFER TRAFFIC RULES : Gov’t to jail those guilty of serious offenses

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala, has issued a directive to all traffic officers to arrest traffic offenders of major offenses rather than awarding them penalties. According to Gen. Katumba Wamala, the decision is aimed at reducing the rampant accidents in the country as Ugandans head into the festive season.