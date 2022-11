Steel firm donates food to Buikwe residents

A steelworks firm in Buikwe have extended food aid worth about 250 million shillings to 2,000 communities in Wakiso division, Njeru Municipality. The food aid was distributed yesterday in partnership with district officials and according to the officials, the aid is meant to help families hard hit by the current economic slowdown, particularly in the wake of the rising costs of living marked by high prices of food, fuel and other household essentials.