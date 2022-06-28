STATUS OF REFUGEES: Government asks donors to fulfill pledges

The government has urged international organizations to fulfil their pledges in supporting refugee programmes in Uganda. Disaster Preparedness and Refugee Minister Hillary Onek says the government has continued to pick loans from the World Bank to look after refugees yet it should have been the responsibility of every international body. On Tuesday, the member states under Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) held the 10th Regional Steering Committee on the development response to displacement impacts project (DRDIP). Delegates from the seven-member states of IGAD were in the meeting in Gulu City on Tuesday.