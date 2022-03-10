State seeks to amend charge sheet in Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana case

By Lilian Gertrude Mutyaba More by this Author

MASAKA-The prosecution has filed an application seeking to amend the charge sheet in the murder case against the two legislators, Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye West and Muhammad Ssegirinya of Kawempe North.



The two Legislators are charged with the murder of one Joseph Bwanika who was a resident of Kankamba village, Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo district on August 2.



The Resident State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka has told the court, presided over by Masaka grade one Magistrate Christine Nantege, that the state sought to amend the charge sheet. He also sought for an adjournment with the assurance that in the next session the accused persons will be committed to the high court.





However, the defence counsel Shamim Malende objected to this saying that in the last court sitting, the state had promised to commit the legislators on Thursday.

"The continued promises by the state without fulfilling are delaying tactics. If the state cannot present evidence let the accused be released," counsel Malende says.



However, the court proceedings were delayed for a few minutes as Ssegirinya’s mother, Justine Nakajumba, started weeping in court. She accused the state and court of not being fair. A police officer had to take her out of court.



Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana have continued to plead for mercy from her Worship Christine Nantege.



Birivumbuka in his response, however, told the court that the amendments in the charge sheet were not in bad faith. He promised that the state will have an amended charge sheet and committal papers by the next adjournment.



The presiding magistrate Christine Nantege adjourned the matter to 23 March to enable the state to make some amendments to the charge sheet and complete the process of preparing committal papers for the duo to the high court.