STATE OF POLITICS: Former DP leader spoke out on state of democracy

Throughout his life, Paul Ssemogerere was renowned for his fight for multi-party democracy. Over time, he would become famous for a 1998 court case that finally persuaded the highest court in the land to lead to the return of multi-party democracy. Later, after he retired from public life, his home was a mecca for many in the opposition. So in 2020, we asked Dr Ssemogerere what he made of the state of democracy up to that point.