STATE OF HUMAN RIGHTS: US envoy meets National Unity Platform leaders

The opposition has asked the United States of America to take firmer and tougher action on the NRM Government's alleged violation of Human Rights, torture and disrespect of the rule of law. This was revealed by the NUP Party President Robert Kyagulanyi after a meeting with the USA ambassador in Uganda, Natalie Brown, US Assistant Secretary Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, Paterson Lisa, the Uganda LOP Mathias Mpuuga and other opposition whips at Parliament this Thursday morning.