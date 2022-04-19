State lines up 140 Witnesses to pin Maj Kiggundu murder suspects

By Veronica Kayaga More by this Author

The State has lined up 140 witnesses to testify against 8 men accused of being behind the murder of Major Mohammed Kiggundu and his Body Guard Sgt Mukasa Stephen in 2016.

This was disclosed by the defence lawyer, Geoffrey Turyamusiima outside the International Crimes Division Court in Kololo.

Journalists had been asked to remain outside the court as the proceedings were going on in the Judge's Chambers. According to Turyamusiima, the unprecedented move by Justice Elizabeth Kabanda was for security reasons.

The hearing that was supposed to start on Tuesday was postponed to give the defence lawyers and the accused persons a chance to confirm whether the statements from the 140 Witnesses are true evidence for the hearing to kick off.

The matter was then adjourned to 24th May 2022.

Major Kiggundu and his bodyguard were gunned down on 26th November 2016 at Masanafu Trading Centre, Rubaga Division in Kampala.

Advertisement

The accused persons include; Nyanzi Yusuf Siraj and Noordin Lutaaya who are on remand at Luzira Prison together with the six who are out on bail; Yahaya Mwanje, Buyondo Mohammed, Sendegeya Abdu Wahab, Sekandi Musa, Kalyango Jibril and Balyejjusa Bruhan.

The group are facing four counts that include 2 of Murder, aiding and abetting terrorism and belonging or professing to belong to a terrorist organisation (ADF) between 2010 and 2017.

The case is Prosecuted by Chief State Attorney Lillian Alum Omara and Senior State Attorney Jacquelyn Akol Okui from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP).