State Attorney, Police Officer charged with corruption

By Veronica Kayaga

A Resident State Attorney at the Masindi Office of the DPP Field Station, Bwiso Bogere Charles and Detective Sergeant Kunihira Rehema attached to Masindi Police Station have been charged before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo with Corruption.

It is alleged that on 3rd March 2022, at Masindi Town in Masindi District, in performance of their public functions solicited a bribe of UGX 1.5 million. On 10th March 2022, the two accepted another UGX 1 Million from the relatives of a suspect in a defilement case number CRB 149/2022 in exchange for the closure of the said file.

The two have appeared before Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro and denied the charges.

Prosecution's Harriet Angom having not objected to their release on bail, Magistrate Aciro ordered that each of the accused persons deposits UGX 600,000 cash bail before leaving prison custody while their sureties have been asked to sign an undertaking of UGX 40 million non-cash bond to ensure that the accused persons report back to Court on 12th April 2022 as investigations into their case continue.

The two were arrested on 10th March 2022 by the State House AntiCorruption Unit upon which the Office of the DPP's Public Relations Officer Jacquelyn Okui issued a Press Release indicating that as their employer they do not condone acts of corruption.

Okui noted that Bwiso's arrest, having been based on allegations that need to be proved, the Office of the DPP will wait for the outcome of the investigations and allow the due process to take its course.