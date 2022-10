State Attorney arrested for allegedly soliciting UGX 500,000 bribe

The Inspectorate of Government in Kabale has arrested the Kabale state attorney Edwin Mbabazi for soliciting and receiving a bribe of up to 500 thousand shillings. This follows a complaint from a member of the public whom he was promising to have his criminal case closed. The office of the DPP acknowledged the arrest and promised to follow up the matter.