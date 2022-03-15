State asks to take over case against Lawyer Mabirizi

The Director of Public Prosecutions has asked the court to take over criminal charges against jailed Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi. The criminal charges were instituted through a private prosecution by an advocate Robert Rutaro. However, state prosecutor Ivan Kyazze cited a Constitutional mandate for the DPP, as a basis for instituting criminal proceedings on behalf of the state. This has angered the already jailed Mabirizi, who referred to the action as a syndicate by the state to persecute him. In response, he called the trial magistrate Sanula Namboozo to halt the move. Mabirizi is battling charges of Offensive communication and libel against the person of a judicial officer. The Court will decide on the DPP's application on the 23rd of March. Mabirizi remains in prison.