Stanbic bank attracts borrowers, targets start of new school term

Stanbic bank has unveiled the "Wumula ka Stress" campaign aimed at taking away financial worries in form of giving financial relief to the public ahead of the 2023 school re-opening. The campaign includes a 75-day grace period before the start of an 84 - month repayment which is about seven years for customers who take new personal loans or top-ups, between January and April 2023. The collateral-free loans range from between UGX 200 million to UGX 500 million to cater for insurance, trade, education and personal loans.