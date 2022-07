St Mary’s College welcomes back 432 students suspended over strike

The administration of St Mary’s College Rushoroza is yet to determine the fate of 17 of its students who took part in the strike that rocked the school two weeks ago. This comes after 432 students who had been previously suspended for the strike, returned to school today after receiving clearance from the administration. A mass was organized to reconcile the students and ensure they recover from their ordeal.