ST HENRY'S AT 100: Vice President Alupo commends college for excellence

Vice President Maj. [Rtd] Jessica Alupo has cautioned students against using strikes and violence as a means of expressing their grievances with school administrations. According to Alupo, such actions not only rob schools of vital infrastructure that is destroyed but also damage the legacies of the schools. The Vice President made this call while leading celebrations to mark 100 years of St. Henry’s College Kitovu.