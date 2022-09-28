Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana lose consolidation bid in court

By John Cliff Wamala More by this Author

Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya and and his Makindye West counterpart Allan Ssewanyana have lost the bid to have their 2 case files consolidated.

The jailed MPs have appeared before the International Crimes Division court on Wednesday for the ruling on the consolidation of their case files.

Justice Alice Komuhangi has ruled that consolidation of criminal cases is alien to Ugandan laws.

She adds that the suspects can be fairly tried both at the Masaka High-court and in the International Crimes Division Court.

The legislators have been remanded for over a year now.

Trouble for the legislators started on September 3, 2021 when the Commissioner of Police, Paul Kato Tumuhimbise on behalf of the then Criminal Investigations Director, Grace Akullo wrote to the Speaker of Parliament summoning them to appear before detective Moses Taremwa at Masaka Police Station on September 6 and record statements in connection with the July and August 2021 Greater Masaka spate of machete killings.

At least 26 people were killed and several others injured by the assailants in Lwengo and Masaka districts. The majority of the victims were elderly people living alone in their homes. The police summons came days after Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga was quoted saying that some suspects arrested in connection to the machete attacks had implicated the two legislators for holding planning meetings for the murders in Ndeeba, a Kampala suburb.



