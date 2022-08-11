Rice traders laud parliament’s action against unfair policy
Derrick Orone accused of voter intimidation in the Bukimbiri by-election
ICC WORLD CHALLENGE: Uganda almost out of competition
JINJA AGRICULTURAL SHOW: Exhibiting climate smart technologies
UGANDA-SOUTH SUDAN TRADE: Customs systems harmonised
Finance Minister Kasaija says economy is struggling but it will be fine
500 competitors confirm to take part in Rwenzori Marathon
Minister Onek says no money has been released for Karamoja hunger crisis
Janet Museveni calls on youths to embrace sexual abstinence
Mulago school for the deaf celebrates 25 years
OKULONDA E KENYA: Bannakenya emitima gitandise okubatujja
Nnamukadde asowoddeyo emmundu okulwanyisa abamubba ettaka
ABAANA ABALIKO OBULEMU: Abazadde bakubiriziddwa okuyiga olulimi lw’obubonero
EMIZANNYO GY’EBIKA: Ab’okubaka n’ogwebigere battunse olwaleero
OKUDDAMU OKULONDA ABABAKA: E Bukimbiri n’e Gogonyo abalonzi tebajjumbidde