Ssegirinya's mother seeks Justice Minister Mao’s intervention

The mother of jailed Kawempe North legislator Muhammad Segirinya, Justine Ssanyu Nakajumba has appealed to Justice Minister Norbert Mao to consider the fate of her son and have him released on bail. The call came as she arrived today at the minister's office for a face to face meeting. Unfortunately, the newly installed minister was not in office as he was attending his first cabinet meeting. The legislator's mother, who was accompanied by the MP's wife, Twahirah Akandinda, met with policemen outside the minister's office and was promised that if she returned the following day, she would be able to meet the Minister. Segirinya has been on remand for nearly a year, where he faces charges of participating in the Masaka machete murders, over a year ago. The MP, detained with his Makindye West colleague, Allan Sewanyana, denied the charges.