Yumbe and Wakiso do well on day 3 of primary school games

Today is day 3 of the ongoing Primary school games being hosted by Mbarara Junior School. The games have youngsters competing in various sports like netball, football, handball. In some of the games played Wakiso defeated kumi 36-4 in netball while in football , Yumbe district got the better of Kabale by 4 goals to nil.