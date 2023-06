WORLD JUNIOR MOTORCROSS: Uganda to participate for the first time

Uganda will for the first time in history be represented at the world junior motocross championship due in Romania next month. However, the team will this Sunday have a final test for their fitness before traveling to Europe, as they participate in the fifth round of the national motocross championship due at the Victoria Raceway park in Garuga. Over one hundred riders will compete in six different categories on the day.