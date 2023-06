WOMEN’S FOOTBALL: Uganda Martyrs Lubaga Women are champions

In Women's football, Uganda Martyrs Lubaga Women Football Club has been crowned as the champions of the 2022/23 FUFA Women’s Cup. This after edging She Maroons yesterday in the final that was played at Bishop Maraka College Playground in Kumi district. The club joins UCU Lady Cardinals, Makerere University, and Olila High School to make four clubs that have ever won the Women’s Cup title.