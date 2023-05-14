WOMEN’S FOOTBALL;St. Noa girls school Zana, Amus College off to finals

Defending Champions, St. Noa girls School Zzana will tussle it out tomorrow against Amus College in the girl's football final at the ongoing Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games. This after St. Noa eliminated Rines SS 2-0 to qualify to the finals while Amus beat Mukono Parents on spot kicks to storm their first ever Nationals final. Meanwhile in boys Basketball, Buddo SS and Elite High School qualified for the finals after eliminating Bethel Convenant and Mbogo Mixed respectively.