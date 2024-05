WOMEN’S FOOTBALL: Kawempe Muslim ladies crowned super league champions

Kawempe Muslim Ladies have been crowned champions of the FUFA Women Super League for the 2023/204 season after they beat Kampala Queens by 2-0 in the final game of the season played today at Kawempe Muslim School in Kawempe. This is their 5th league title and with this, they will represent Uganda in the CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers.