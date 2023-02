WOMEN’S FOOTBALL : Kampala Queens beat She Corporates 2 - 0

In Women's football, Kampala Queens completed a season double against She Corporates when they beat the defending Champions 2-0 in a FUFA Women Super League game played today. Hasifah Nassuuna and Resty Nanziri were on target for Kampala Queens, who have extended their lead over Uganda Martyrs to 14 points.